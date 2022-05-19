HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, authorities began investigating a shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Southeastern Louisiana University made the announcement on Twitter.

“A shooting has occurred on campus after the Hammond High graduation ceremony. One person is in custody and there are multiple victims. While there is no danger posed to others, please remain away from the UC area as police are still investigating the crime.“

At 10 p.m. a press conference will be held by police at the SLU laboratory school on the incident.