NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers were made known of the shooting just after 5:30.

NOPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of Sail Street, on reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived a man was found on the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

No further details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victims name and official cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.