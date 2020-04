COVINGTON, La. - Andrea, the owner of Drêve, is a local artisan who is known for making beautiful tumblers and accessories. During this tough time, she's decided to make care packages to share love with those in our lives.

Andrea founded Drêve in 2015, with a passion for designing, gifting and carefully curated finds. Her dream quickly grew to something much bigger than she could have ever imagined! "They say that hustle and heart will set you apart and I’ve lived by this saying through the journey of Drêve. If you would have asked me five years ago if this amazing dream would be where it is today, I probably would have smiled and agreed that it would eventually come to fruition but not this quickly."