Top teacher in New Orleans: could she be #1 in Louisiana, too?

New Orleans Public Schools' finalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – In the classroom, she practices what she teachers.

From math to English to science.

She is Angela Goodly.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know she is the New Orleans’ finalist for 2022 Teacher of the Year in Louisiana.

She says, “I’m so excited to have this opportunity, unbelievable that I’m receiving this award for something I love to do, watch children grow.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher since I was ten,” she says.

At Hynes Charter School in New Orleans, her mission is to get students to use their brains to make the world a better place.

In her class, kids set goals.

They set their sights on cultural diversity.

And inclusion.

And equity.

“Every day I empower my students to make a difference,” Angela Goodly says.

“They come into my classroom to radiate light, permeate hope, if anyone can change the world for a better place, it’s them,” she says.

She’s the top teacher.

She’s good.

Good thing for all her students, she’s Goodly.

