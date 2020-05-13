Sheriff’s deputy arrested for bringing contraband into Plaquemines Parish Detention Center

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – On May 12, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. announced the arrest of 20-year-old Giang “Tony” Vo, of Buras.

At the time of his arrest, Vo was employed by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) as a correctional deputy assigned to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center (PPDC) in Davant.

Vo was charged with malfeasance in office, four (4) counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a CDS.

Criminal investigators discovered Vo to be in possession of multiple cell phones and synthetic marijuana while in a secure parking area designated for employees of the PPDC.

During the course of the investigation, two firearms were also discovered and seized from Vo’s personally owned vehicle. Vo was hired by PPSO in September of 2019 and was assigned to the PPDC as a correctional deputy.