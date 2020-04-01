Sheriff: Teen charged with fatal hit-and-run

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a teen has been charged with fatally hitting a man with his car and fleeing the scene.

The teen turned himself in Tuesday morning and was charged with felony hit-and-run. Caddo Parish deputies said a man was found dead near a driveway of an apartment complex Monday night.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua James Parrish, a resident of the apartment complex.

Detective Nathan Everett said the teen was driving in the area and thought he hit a sign but didn’t stop to investigate.

When the teen learned of the man’s death, he turned himself in to Blanchard Police. It’s unclear whether the teen had an attorney. 

