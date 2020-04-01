Sheriff: Teen charged with fatal hit-and-run

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a teen has been charged with fatally hitting a man with his car and fleeing the scene.

The teen turned himself in Tuesday morning and was charged with felony hit-and-run. Caddo Parish deputies said a man was found dead near a driveway of an apartment complex Monday night.

The man was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua James Parrish, a resident of the apartment complex.

Detective Nathan Everett said the teen was driving in the area and thought he hit a sign but didn’t stop to investigate.

When the teen learned of the man’s death, he turned himself in to Blanchard Police. It’s unclear whether the teen had an attorney.