Sheriff: Sno-ball stand manager recorded people in bathroom

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Authorities said the operator of a Louisiana sno-ball stand was accused of recording people while they used the stand’s bathroom.

Clinton Brocksmith was arrested last week and charged with 537 counts of video voyeurism. Brocksmith is the operator of Zeke’s Snowballs & Soft Serve Ice Cream shop on La. 1.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a stand employee found the images on an iPad used to process credit card payments.

Authorities said Brocksmith has operated the stand for the past 2½ years and the images found on the iPad date back to when he took over the business.

It’s unclear whether Brocksmith had an attorney.