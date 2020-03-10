Sheriff: Man high on PCP calls 911, says he wants a ride

IOWA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man high on drugs apparently wanted to take a ride so he called his local sheriff’s office.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Charles Ray Stevens was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal mischief.

Deputies say someone called the 911 emergency center four times and wouldn’t answer any questions. The caller instead made short comments and said he “wanted to take a ride.”

Deputies went to the caller’s house and spoke with a woman who said her fiance had been smoking marijuana laced with PCP and he was hallucinating.

Deputies arrested Stevens and took him for a ride to the jail. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.