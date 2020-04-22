Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting deputy with ATV

GONZALES, La. (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man was accused of injuring a deputy after hitting him with an ATV.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded to an apartment complex Sunday for a burglary alarm. Webre said when deputies arrived, they saw Joey Joffrion driving an ATV recklessly through the subdivision.

Webre said deputies attempted to stop the ATV but Joffrion refused and hit a deputy with the vehicle. Joffrion later fled. The deputy was hospitalized with “significant injuries.”

Joffrion turned himself in Tuesday and faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder. It’s unclear whether Joffrion had an attorney.