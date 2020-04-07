Sheriff: Louisiana man kills kidnapped woman after escape

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man kidnapped a woman and fatally shot her when she escaped.

Corrie Wallace was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Ja’Riel Sam.

St. John the Baptist Parish deputies say Sam and Wallace were acquaintances, and sometime Sunday morning Wallace went to Sam’s apartment. Deputies say the pair argued and Wallace later put Sam in the trunk of her own car and drove off.

Authorities say Sam managed to open the trunk and jump from the car but Wallace also jumped from the moving vehicle, catching up to Sam and shooting her in the head.

It’s unclear whether Wallace has an attorney.