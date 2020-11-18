Sheriff Gusman asking for volunteers for 46th annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration with OPSO

NEW ORLEANS – Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman is calling for volunteers for his 46th annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

As a part of the celebration, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) employees and volunteers will distribute more than 2,600 holiday meals to those that need it most across the community including individuals in nursing homes, local shelters and more.

Volunteers must follow COVID-19 protocol and will be awarded four hours of community service for their contribution.

“The 46th year of this traditional, community event might look a little different, but we’re excited to bring members of the community homecooked meals by a surprise celebrity chef, legendary entertainment by Irma Thomas and a little joy this Thanksgiving,” said Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman. “If anyone is interested in volunteering, we encourage you to join us in serving our community this holiday season.”

In keeping with previous years, Grammy Award winning artist Irma Thomas and her band will perform once again. The Soul Queen of New Orleans and her talented band perform on stage at Generations Hall, and it can be watched on Facebook Live. More details on this special Thanksgiving program to come.

“When Sheriff Gusman and his team reached out about participating virtually this year, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Irma Thomas. “This joyous event puts smiles on the faces of New Orleanians every year. Our hope is that through this performance, we can lift up those that need it most and bring our community together in spirit this Thanksgiving.”

OPSO’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration is brought to you by Louisiana Coca-Cola Bottling Company, New Orleans Council on Aging, Pandit Law Firm, The Marie Laveau Foundation, Summit Food Service and Wellpath Health Care and the Special Reserve Deputy Unit.