Sheriff: 2 charged in death of 82-year-old bar worker

TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — Authorities said a father and son were charged in the death of a Louisiana bar employee, who died after the pair pushed him to the ground on New Year’s Eve.

Rickey Lincoln Sr.and Rickey Lincoln Jr. were charged Monday with manslaughter in the death of 82-year-old Robert James.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said James was a part-time employee of the Roaring 20s bar. Authorities said James was taking out the trash when two men accosted him, grabbed his phone and pushed him to the ground.

Authorities said James refused treatment but later suffered a brain bleed. He was found dead the following day.

It’s unclear whether the Lincolns have attorneys.