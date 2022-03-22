NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the severe weather expected to bring high winds late afternoon through early evening on Tuesday, both Tangipahoa Parish and St. Charles Parish have provided details of safe haven.

Earlier in the day, St. Charles announced it would open a refuge of last resort at 2 p.m. inside the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center in Luling, La. However, no supplies will be provided.

The parish authorities suggest for residents living in a substandard house, mobile home or trailer to “please make plans to stay with friends, family or the community center.

Likewise, Parish President Robby Miller said Tangipahoa will assist residents who are in between staying in FEMA trailers or travel trailers by opening temporary shelters to provide residents a place of refuge while the storm passes.

“With the severe weather forecast to impact our area shortly after lunchtime, these churches will open their doors to help residents who need more stable shelter to get through the storm system,” said Miller.

The Mission Church, located at 41347 W. I-55 Service Road south of Hammond, and The Greater Temple Chapel Baptist Church, located at 912 Avenue G in Kentwood, will open their doors at 1 p.m.

Residents will shelter in place at either location until the weather passes. No food will be served, and once the storm system moves to the east, citizens will be asked to return to their homes so the churches can close.

Miller encourages all residents to be “weather aware” and carefully monitor the storm system moving through our region.