NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans has activated the Citywide Freeze Plan. Shelters are open and will remain open overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night to provide shelter to unhoused residents.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cold spell across the area today through early next week. The National Weather Service predicts “feels like” temperatures at or slightly before freezing overnight.

The freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for unhoused residents. If someone is in need of shelter, please call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222. Individuals needing shelter will be accepted, free of charge, at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Ozanam Inn, 2239 Poydras St., will accept adults before 4 p.m. for overnight shelter.

2239 Poydras St., will accept adults before 4 p.m. for overnight shelter. Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7).

611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children (open 24/7). New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 6 p.m.

Cold Weather Preparedness

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to protect people and pets during cold weather, using these tips:

STAY WARM

Stay inside in heat during extreme cold.

If you go outside, wear layers, a hat and gloves and carry a cell phone.

Check on neighbors, children and the elderly and chronically ill to make sure they are okay.

Bring pets inside.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY & PREPARE YOUR HOME

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Never use a stove or an oven to heat your home.

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to be sure they are working.

Have a fire extinguisher and know how to use it.

More information about winter weather is available at ready.nola.gov/winter.

— In anticipation of cold weather, the City of New Orleans today announced it will activate the Citywide Freeze Plan overnight tonight, Saturday night and Monday night to provide shelter to unhoused residents.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a cold spell across the area today through early next week. The National Weather Service predicts “feels like” temperatures at or slightly before freezing overnight. Factoring in wind chill, temperatures will remain below the threshold of 35 degrees Fahrenheit long enough to trigger the activation of the Citywide Freeze Plan tonight, Saturday night and Monday night.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) is coordinating closely with the National Weather Service and will update residents via NOLA Ready if the likelihood of local impacts from winter weather increases. A Hard Freeze is not expected in New Orleans at this time, but residents should be prepared to protect people, pets and plants from the cold.