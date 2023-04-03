NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The LSU Dental School lifted their shelter-in-place order following a non-fatal shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

NOPD responded to the 3500 block of Roger Williams Street in the Third District around 9:13 a.m. According to NOPD, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated by EMS on the scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school locked down, sending text and email alerts to students and staff.

The school lifted the shelter-in-place order half an hour later.

There are no further details at this time.

