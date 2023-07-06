COVINGTON, La (WGNO) –– Staff with the Northshore Humane Society asked the community for help in fostering shelter dogs in response to last week’s scorching temperatures and the approaching July 4th holiday. As fosters return to the shelter, they hope these dogs will now find their forever homes.

With an older facility that struggles to maintain comfortable conditions during extreme heat, the organization recognized the need to protect the dogs. The record-breaking heat posed significant challenges, especially for vulnerable dogs such as seniors, those undergoing heartworm treatment, and those with a history of heat stroke.

Fortunately, the community responded, fostering nearly 40 shelter dogs, providing a safe and comfortable environment over the holiday weekend.

However, as the dogs return to the shelter, the organization has emphasized the urgency of its upcoming Empty the Shelters adoption campaign.

Empty the Shelters is a collaboration with the Bissell Pet Foundation to find shelter animals their forever homes. From July 24 to July 29, all available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can be adopted for a reduced fee of $25.

All pets available for adoption are up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. You have to purchase parish tags and prevention measures for their newly adopted pets.

Adopters also get a range of benefits, including 30 days of pet insurance with MetLife, membership to the “Adopter’s Club,” which comes with a 10% discount on all vet services and up to 25% off training services with NHS Corporate Sponsor, KPro K-9.

The shelter is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also find more information and browse available pets at northshorehumane.org.

