She takes the cake for her own slice of life

NEW ORLEANS – In her kitchen, Baleigh Callaghan really does take the cake.

She is one of the best bakers in the world.

Baleigh posts what she makes and bakes on her Instagram.

When she posted a video on Tik Tok of her rainbow cake, more than 2.3 million viewers tuned in.

Turns out, the world wanted a rainbow.

Baleigh landed somewhere over one in a worldwide contest called The Greatest Baker.

It’s a competition that gets cooks cooking around the world.

Baleigh is so good, she got voted among the best bakers on earth.

She is in fact, number three.

Baleigh Callaghan went to college to be a teacher.

Turns out the world is watching and learning from her.

That’s because Baleigh takes the cake to places no taste bud traveled before.