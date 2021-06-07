She shoots. She scores! It’s her hoop dream of a masterpiece

New Orleans artist brings back an old basketball backboard

NEW ORLEANS – Set up inside the Smoothie King Center, it’s an art gallery of basketball backboards on the rebound.

They’re up for another shot from the free throw line.

And the most valuable player is a poet.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says her hoop dream is now coming true.

Her name is Monique Lorden.

She’s an artist.

And she is THE artist who took an old basketball backboard and turned it into a work of art.

From the folks at Red Bull and the New Orleans Pelicans, old, worn-out backboards came down across New Orleans.

New backboards went up so kids can still spend the summer playing basketball.

And the old backboards became a tool for the creative talent of New Orleans artists.

Monique calls her creation Hoop Dreams and Poetry.

And that’s just what it is.