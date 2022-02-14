NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Karen Hendrix is living a mother’s worst nightmare. Her daughter, Becky Hendrix, a mother of two, was last seen driving her car in Mid-City on January 6.



“Her little girl, it’s killing her. And she don’t even know the whole story,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix says Becky was staying with a man who lived on Iberville Street, and says that man was friends with Benjamin Beale, who’s accused of murdering and dismembering Julia Dardar in the Ninth Ward.



“Becky just wanted someone to love her and I think she was just told the right things and from what I gather. A lot of these… weird people, to put it nicely, prey on women,” said Hendrix.



Hendrix says her daughter looked very different during the time of her disappearance, and she’s concerned she got mixed up in the wrong crowd.

“She got pulled into this other stuff, dark stuff and then she found out about something she shouldn’t of, I don’t know,” said Hendrix.



And weeks before she went missing, Becky sent concerning text messages to her friends



“The one that I can remember, she said ‘If I die tonight, it wont be my fault. Pray for me, I’m in a scary situation,'” said Hendrix.



While Hendrix is afraid of what the NOPD might find in the bayou, she says she has to stay to get answers.



“A miracle or a resolution. A miracle that they can find her alive somewhere or a resolution that she’s not here, and they find her cause her kids need closure,” said Hendrix.