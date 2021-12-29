She got 3,000 beer cans in her husband’s will

Now, there's a tear in her beer can collection

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) – Around the house, cleaning day is every day.

Even holidays.

Luverne Kahl likes her Louisiana home to be soberingly spic-n-span.

Especially when it comes to tidying up her husband’s world-class collection of beer cans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s a home-brewed, hometown museum, almost.

It’s a lifetime library of love.

Almost an hour from New Orleans.

It’s one man’s beer cave inside his man cave.

The house had to be reconfigured to accommodate all of them.

All 3,000 of them.

Luverne became caretaker of the cans when her husband John died from Parkinson’s a couple of years ago.

He was 85.

With a hole in her heart, Hurricane Ida left a hole in 73-year-old Luvern’s roof.

With so much storm damage, she needed money to repair the place.

So she’s selling the beer cans.

John was never a big beer drinker.

She was.

Marrying him sobered her up.

And saved her life.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

What John left Luverne in his will, now shows her the way.

