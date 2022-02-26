NEW ORLEANS — No. 2 Archbishop Shaw handled Catholic of Baton Rouge, 73-55 Saturday night to advance to the Division I Boy’s Basketball Semi-Finals.

Rodney Phillips Jr. led the Eagles in scoring with 25 points on the night.

Jene Baquet added 15 points while Kam Johnson scored 10 points in the win.

Shaw now heads to the Cajundome where they will play No. 3 Scotlandville for a shot at the Division I championship game.

“We just go out there and have fun man. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re going to go to ULL. I showed them a video of these guys (Catholic B.R.) playing in Lafayette before. They got to play there about a week ago and I said this is where we want to be. It’s on the board. So, we’re getting to play there and it’s really exciting,” says Shaw head basketball coach Wesley Laurendine.