Shamarr Allen offers kids trumpets for guns

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2009, file photo, musician Shamarr Allen plays his trumpet, signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, on the porch of his Ninth Ward home in New Orleans, where he recently recorded”Glory Bound,” an anthem for the Saints football team. Allen is offering kids trumpets in exchange for guns. Allen tells news agencies that he has a 9-year-old son and started the project the day after another 9-year-old boy was shot and killed. Allen says several musicians have agreed to offer free virtual lessons to kids who get the trumpets. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans trumpeter is offering kids trumpets in exchange for guns.

Shamarr Allen tells news agencies that he has a 9-year-old son and started the project last week, the day after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed.

He says the trumpet changed his life when he was 12 or 13 and started playing for tips in the French Quarter — and he wants to give other kids a chance.

An online fundraiser went more than one-third over its $6,500 goal in four days.

Allen says several musicians have agreed to offer free virtual lessons to kids who get the trumpets.