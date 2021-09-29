Sewerage & Water Board discusses flooding and power issues during Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A month after Hurricane Ida, Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans is explaining to the New Orleans City Council what happened in regards to the flooding and power problems.

“Some could call them failures and deficiencies. It is not lost on us that this wasn’t a perfect performance by any means,” Ghassan Korban, Executive Director of Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans said.

“It is clear we need more pumping,” Joseph Giarrusso with the New Orleans City Council said.

Sewerage and Water Board says the flooding was localized, the water was safe to drink, and that their in-house 25 hz power production was critical.

“We certainly did not have enough back up power in terms of 60 hz power,” Korban said.

In addition to investing in 60 hz generator capacity, Sewerage and Water board says they need undergrounding power feeder lines and more funding.

“We do not have enough funding to do everything we need to do it sooner rather than later,” Korban said.