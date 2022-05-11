NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 11, the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee in the Louisiana Legislature unanimously passed legislation (HB 652) that would bring some transparency to the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board.
JP Morell, Councilmember at large expressed his support for the unanimous vote.
“I applaud the unanimous vote from Senate & Governmental Affairs to bring renewed accountability to billing practices within the Sewerage& Water Board,” said Councilmember Morrell. “I’m happy to say that today’s vote was the result of a collaborative effort between myself, Rep. Hilferty, Sen. Harris, and the Sewerage & Water Board. Government is most efficient when leaders come together to work towards a common solution, and our residents are now one step closer to an accountable and fair billing process.”
Click HERE to learn about HB 652.
