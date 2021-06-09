Sewage and Water Board: Turbine No. 4 down for eight weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Hurricane Season in full swing, now is not the time for the New Orleans drainage system to falter.

But, the Sewage and Water Board says Turbine No. 4 is out of commission and could take as long as two months to repair. The power-generating turbine was just turned back on last month, but it’s already on the blink.

The SWB said it went offline during Saturday’s storms.

Three electrical parts need to be replaced, but since the pump was built in 1915, these parts required will need to be custom built and that could take eight weeks.