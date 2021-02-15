FULL LIST: Louisiana road closures from DOTD

NEW ORLEANS — A major winter storm has taken over Southern US, Louisiana included. Power outages, road closures, and icy roads are keeping everyone on their toes. Follow below for up-to-date road closures around the New Orleans/Baton Rouge area.

9:41 am – I-55 between I-10 and Pontchatoula – ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST AND TANGIAPHOA PARISHES – I-55 between the I-10 interchange (near LaPlace) and the end of the high-rise bridge (near Pontchatoula) has been closed due to icy conditions. DOTD reminds motorists to stay off the roadways during this storm, and travel only in emergencies.

9:39 am – US 90 Road Closure Due to Winter Weather, Terrebonne Parish – All of US 90 west of the LA 24 interchange including the overpass at the interchange is CLOSED due to winter weather and freezing conditions. All east-bound traffic on US 90 is required to exit at the LA 24 interchange onto LA 24.

9:23 am – LA 22 OVER TICKFAW RIVER – LIVINGSTON PARISH – LA 22 Bridge in Killian over the Tickfaw River is closed due to icy conditions. Motorists are encouraged to travel only in emergencies and stay off the roadways during the next day or two. This notice will be updated when the bridge is safe for travel.

9:23 am – I-55 BETWEEN MS STATE LINE AND LA 40 – TANGIPAHOA PARISH – I-55 Northbound and Southbound between the Mississippi State Line and LA 40 (Independence) has been closed due to ice on the roadway. Motorists may use US 51 as an alternate route.

8:57 am – RAMP CLOSURE: I-210 WB flyover ramp for I-10 EB (Exit 1B) – Calcasieu Parish – The I-210 WB flyover ramp for I-10 EB (Exit 1B) is CLOSED effective immediately due to winter weather conditions.

8:19 am – LA 928 (Bluff Road) -Ascension Parish – LA 928 (Bluff Road) near LA 74 CLOSED IMMEDIATELY due to tree down.

8:19 am – I-12 WB @ US 61 (Airline Hwy) – East Baton Rouge Parish – I-12 W/B at US 61, Airline Hwy CLOSED IMMEDIATELY due to winter weather and freezing conditions. All traffic is being diverted to US 61, Airline Hwy.

8:00 am – St. Mary Parish Closures – US 90 at LA 3211 Overpass and US 90 from Morgan City to Amelia

7:58 am – Bridge Closure – Sunshine Bridge Ascension Parish – Sunshine Bridge in Ascension Parish is CLOSED effective immediately due to winter weather conditions.

7:50 am – US 90 W/B Road Closure Due to Winter Weather, Terrebonne Parish – US 90 W/B commencing at Exit 182 at the LA 662 interchange is CLOSED due to winter weather and freezing conditions.

7:45 am – I-10 WB @ I-110 East Baton Rouge Parish – I-10 Westbound at I-110 ARE NOW CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC. Traffic Will be diverted to Government Street.