JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Thousands of residents were without power in Jefferson Parish following severe weather in the area on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Entergy officials said about 17,000 residents in Jefferson Parish lost power after severe thunderstorms, high winds and lightning moved through the area.

They said power has been restored to about 7,000 customers as of 8:00 p.m.

Crews, along with additional resources, are continuing to work on restoring power in the area.

Entergy officials said they expect the majority of residents to have power restored by 1:00 a.m.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts