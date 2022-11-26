For the most part, the forecasts ahead of Thanksgiving look calm — but wet weather could hinder the return trip. (Getty Images)

PARADIS, La. (WGNO) — Damage was reported following a line of severe storms that swept through Jefferson Parish and St. Charles Parish on Saturday afternoon.

Most damage can be seen in Paradis around Wisner Street and Highway 306.

The storms left behind roof damage to several buildings, downed power lines as well as trees.

Many have been left without power in the area, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WGNO has sent a crew to the scene.

More updates will be available soon.

