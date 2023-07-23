NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seven boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat made contact with the ground and became stuck in North Breton Island on Saturday, July 22.
Coast Guard officials said they received a report around 5:45 p.m. of a 30-foot grounded boat with seven people on board.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders then dispatched an aircrew. They said the aircrew lifted the boaters onto a helicopter and brought them to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
Coast Guard officials said no injuries were reported.
