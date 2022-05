Our Lady of Prompt Succor Tomato Festival

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – Ready for a tomato-filled weekend.

It’s here.

The Our Lady of Prompt Succor Parish Tomato Festival.

They call it the OLPS Tomato Festival.

It starts Friday, May 13 at 5 pm.

You can get a ticket for just $5.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has a preview of the menu with OLPS Tomato Festival Organizer Josh Moran.

You can dive right in, too, just click right here, please.