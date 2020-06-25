Serving since 1856, now where is Tujaque’s Restaurant moving?

NEW ORLEANS – Tujaque’s Restaurant.

After Antoine’s, it is the city’s second oldest place to eat.

Since 1856, serving French Quarter with brisket and pork chops.

With fried green tomatoes and bread pudding.

It’s the birthplace of brunch.

And now, WGNO’s Bill Wood has your reservation for Tujaque’s to pack up and move.

It’s the second time for Tujaque’s.

When the lease on the old place ran out, the owner decided it’s time to go.

The new location is at 429 Decatur Street.

It’s the old home of Bubba Gump Shrimp Company that closed a couple of years ago.

Just a few steps to get there.

It took Tujaque’s more than a century and a half to get here.