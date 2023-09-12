NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive. Yet, 34 million people in the United States―including more than 9 million children―face hunger, with stark disparities persisting along racial and ethnic lines.

Around 80% of responding Feeding America partner food banks report seeing demand for food assistance increase or stay the same in April compared to March, according to the latest Feeding America food bank pulse survey data.

Joining the nationwide movement to end hunger helps ensure everyone, no matter their race, background or ZIP code, has access to the food and resources needed to thrive.

That’s why this September, WGNO is partnering with Feeding America to encourage everyone to join the movement to end hunger.

Every action―big or small―is one step closer to an America where no one is hungry. Visit Feeding America’s website to see all the ways you can take action throughout the month.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts