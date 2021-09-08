Sept. 8 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 3,000 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 3,066 new cases overnight.

An additional 136 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 12,915.

The total number of cases statewide is now 705,498.

There are currently 1,895infected people hospitalized, and 378 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,974,678 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,873,834 (as of Aug. 23).

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 84 percent of the deaths and 90 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.