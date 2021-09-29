Sept. 29 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana death toll reaches 13,900

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,048 new cases overnight.

An additional 50 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 13,900.

The total number of cases statewide is now 739,661.

There are currently 952 infected people hospitalized, and 169 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,328,787 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,102,264 (as of Sept. 29).

According to the LDH, 85 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 16-22 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 81 percent of the deaths and 85 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.