Senator Cassidy announces $20M for Louisiana Universities from the National Science Foundation

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) is awarding $20 million to the Louisiana Board of Regents and five universities in the state for research into 3D printing.

LSU, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Tulane and UL-Lafayette are participating in a research project called Louisiana Materials Design Alliance (LAMDA). The project studies how 3D printing can be better used in manufacturing by strengthening materials used in the printing and removing defects.

Industrial manufacturing and aerospace leaders from across the United States will provide input on the project. LAMDA’s education products will include new courses and an industry-supported technology demonstration testbed.

“Students from across Louisiana are learning more about the STEM jobs of the future. This project gives them the opportunity to make meaningful advancements in the manufacturing industry while also producing a better-trained and more diverse workforce. I thank the NSF for investing in these students and Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.