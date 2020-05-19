Senate votes to curb car accident lawsuits in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has agreed to change the rules for lawsuits over car wrecks.

The proposal is aimed at limiting damage claims against insurance companies and other businesses. The Senate voted 29-8 Monday for the bill by Republican Sen. Kirk Talbot.

The Republican-led “tort reform” effort is a priority of business lobbying groups. Supporters say the bill would force down Louisiana’s car insurance rates, which are second-highest in the nation.

Opponents say the changes would keep people from getting money needed to cover their medical bills and could drive up costs for courts. Talbot’s bill heads to the House for debate.