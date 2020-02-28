Sen. Kennedy announces $2.9 million grant for Louisiana road repairs

WASHINGTON – On Friday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced a $2.9 million grant from the Department of Transportation to repair roads across Louisiana.

Kennedy, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “Last year, floods tore up Louisiana roads. This grant will help make driving conditions safer for our communities.”

In February 2019, significant flooding damaged numerous federal roads around Louisiana. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will use the grant to fund road repairs in various parts of the state.