Sen. Kennedy announces $13 million grant for Port of South Louisiana

“The Port of South Louisiana helps drive the state and national economies in a big way. I’m excited to see this grant create and protect jobs in LaPlace and around the region.”

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $13.4 million grant from the Department of Transportation to fund the Port of South Louisiana’s (POSL) Globalplex Multi-Modal Connections Project in LaPlace.

“The Port of South Louisiana helps drive the state and national economies in a big way. I’m excited to see this grant create and protect jobs in LaPlace and around the region,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy in September sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao asking the department to consider the port’s grant application.

“Our ports are an integral component of our Nation’s economic success. As the Administration continues to invest in America’s infrastructure, this program will further modernize and improve the efficiency of our waterways,” said Secretary Chao.

“The Port of South Louisiana is pleased to acknowledge being the recipient of a $13.4 million dollar multi-modal grant. These grant funds will go a long way to assist the Port with many very important multi-modal projects. We want to thank Senator Cassidy, Senator Kennedy and Congressmen Scalise, Graves and Richmond for their support and assistance. The Port also appreciates the confidence Secretary Elaine Chao has in the Port in awarding us this multi-modal grant,” said Paul Aucoin, Executive Director of the Port of South Louisiana.

As the largest tonnage port in North America, the POSL serves as a significant economic producer for the region and the nation. The project will construct a new heavy capacity dock access bridge, an access road, a rail spur and a dry storage area with conveyors to move bulk material.