Sen. Bill Cassidy issues statement on Citgo 6 being moved back into prison

WASHINGTON – The Citgo Six, a group of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, have been removed from house arrest and put back into prison. Lake Charles resident Tomeu Vadell is among those being held.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on news:

“We all need to pray, hope and work for Tomeu’s release. My office has contacted the State Department, the Organization of American States, the Vatican trying to secure Tomeu’s release. We would like to see him back home with his family as soon as possible. It does not serve the Venezuelan government to keep him detained,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Citgo Six entered into house arrest in December, which many saw as a step toward their release. Cassidy has been actively involved in trying to free Vadell.

Since the group’s arrest in November 2017, Cassidy has been in regular contact with the Vadell family, the State Department, and other intermediaries working on a solution and a way to bring them home.