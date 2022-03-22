Person of Interest, Ulloa St. shooting (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a shooting incident in the 4200 block of Ulloa Street on Tuesday.

NOPD Third District detectives have developed the unknown male as someone who may possess information vital to the investigation. This POI is not currently wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.