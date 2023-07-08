UPDATE:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — All lanes of traffic reopened at 4:00 p.m., nearly four hours after the crash.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fiery crash on U.S. 90 eastbound stalled traffic for hours on the GNO Bridge heading into New Orleans.

The NOPD has not released the cause of the crash, nor the number of vehicles involved.

At least five people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. just before the Camp Street Exit. While authorities rescued the victims and cleared the cars, all eastbound traffic was funneled on to one exit, the Tchoupitoulas Street exit, stranding drivers in their cars on the bridge.

