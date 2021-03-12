See yourself. In your selfie. At a New Orleans selfie theme park

Only in New Orleans. Of course, in the French Quarter at ArtMazing

NEW ORLEANS – If you love yourself, there’s a relationship that’s just right.

And it’s just right around the corner.

It’s in the French Quarter.

It’s a selfie art gallery.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s the backdrop to make you beautiful.

It’s called ArtMazing.

For Facebook fans.

For Instagram stars on the rise.

It’s the perfect place.

With the perfect face.

Your face.

It’s a largeer-than-life masterpiece.

Created because of a larger-than-life Louisiana, by way of Brazil, artist Giselle Monteiro.

Giselle is like Walt Disney.

She’s created her own theme park.

A selfie-themed theme park.

With six-thousand feet of fun.

And more than a dozen different selfie stations.

So strike a pose.

And give your face a lift.

And say to yourself and your selfie, “hello gorgeous”.