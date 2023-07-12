NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a concert of a collection.

The best of the best.

It’s the archives of New Orleans’ very own Louis Prima.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is listening and looking at the man who put the city on the map with his own blend of music.

It’s sixty boxes of stuff.

And it’s stashed at Tulane University.

Louis Prima was the first musician from New Orleans to win a Grammy.

It was for his version of That Old Black Magic.

That was then.

This is now.

As the legacy of Louis Prima plays on.