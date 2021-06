KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police have reported that Interstate 10 eastbound at MP 214 is closed due to a crash involving multiple 18 wheelers with a diesel spill.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured to US 51 exit, right on US 51 then left on US 61.

Dotted line represents I-10E closure due to traffic accident

No further information regarding clean-up or re-opening.

Meanwhile, LSP Troop B asks motorists to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Check back at wgno.com for additional updates.