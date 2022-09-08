NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— To celebrate the 50th anniversary of popular fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes there is a new book called: “Secrets of a Tastemaker Al Copeland: The Cookbook Recipes and Spicy Delicious Memories.”

The new book shares over 100 recipes and countless stories about Popeyes founder Al Copeland. The book is written by Pulitzer-Prize-winning and New York Times best-selling author Chris Rose and Kit Wohl with the Copeland Family and foreword by Al Copeland Jr.

The book will be released to the public on September 13th. It is currently available for pre-order.

“I’m extremely proud to be sharing my father’s story and some of our family recipes with the world amid such a momentous benchmark — the 50-year anniversary of Popeyes,” explains CEO and Chairman of the Board of Al Copeland Investments, Al Copeland, Jr. “We hope these recipes and delicious memories bring you closer to the impressive man I have the pleasure of calling ‘Dad’ and inspire a new generation of ambitious and outspoken entrepreneurs in his memory,” Al Copeland Jr. said in a press release.

Copeland is credited, in part, for bringing Cajun and Creole cooking to the national forefront, Al Copeland parlayed success as founder of Popeyes into Copeland’s Restaurants, introducing even more offbeat and ground-breaking ideas into the international restaurant scene. Al, Jr., his son, has followed as an innovator and creative driving force.

They melded their Cajun and Creole cooking heritage into methods, combinations, and techniques as the art and love of cooking. While Popeyes was acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. in 2017, the beloved fried chicken chain remains an integral part of the Copeland family story.