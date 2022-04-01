NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a terrifying night for residents in Arabi on March 22, 2022.

An F-3 tornado swept through the Louisiana community leaving many shaken.

The resident’s homes, churches, and buildings were demolished.

A few days after the storm the death of 25-year-old Adam Lambert was reported.

On April 1, 2022, the death of another victim was reported.

St. Bernard Parish President, Guy McInnis announced the death of a young woman.

22-year-old Maria Celeste Burke passed away this week.

McInnis said he doesn’t know if her death was directly related to the tornado.

Burk was reportedly inside her home when the tornado tore through its foundation.

Burk was disabled and on a ventilator.