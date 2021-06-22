Second Harvest is distributing the same amount of food but with half the help

In honor of Founder’s Day of Caring, dozens of employees here at WGNO have been volunteering at local charities. It’s in recognition of our station’s owner, Nexstar Media’s commitment to our community, and we’re happy to help!

It’s easy to see the need for volunteers at the Second Harvest Headquarters in Elmwood. Millions of pounds of food must be sorted and boxed up, ready for distribution.

Remember those long lines last year at zephyr field? At the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest distributed 70 million pounds of food, and believe it or not, they’re giving away just as much food today.