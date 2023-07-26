HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Second Harvest Food Bank is opening a new warehouse in the Houma-Thibodeaux area to expand its operations and reach across the Bayou region in 2024.

Second Harvest representatives made the announcement on Wednesday, July 26, in collaboration with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodeaux.

The new warehouse will be located in Houma at 223 South Hollywood, and will distribute food to Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Mary parishes, as well as Grand Isle.

Food bank officials said the warehouse will be 17,000 square feet and will contain a 3,400 square-foot community kitchen in later stages. The community kitchen will be capable of producing up to 3,000 meals a day.

President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Natalie Jayroe said the new warehouse will allow Second Harvest to better serve its partner agencies and reach more high-need areas in times of disaster.

Construction is set to begin in August with a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 29.

