NEW ORLEANS – Second Harvest Food Bank is making sure it’s ready to respond in the event of a hurricane.

Today, volunteers are packing about 1,000 disaster-relief kits. Each box is designed to meet a family’s needs for three days, and the food in it does not need to be refrigerated or cooked.

Every year, Second Harvest teams up with Abbott, which, since 2011, has donated more than 500,000 pounds of disaster-response supplies to the cause.