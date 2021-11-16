Second Harvest Food Bank needs your help to feed needy families this Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Second Harvest Food Bank needs your help to provide food for needy families this Thanksgiving.

“Very much in need of dry food donations at this time. There are challenges with the supply chain,” Emily Slazer Food Sourcing Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank said.

This Thanksgiving, Second Harvest Food Bank is experiencing a food shortage due to Hurricane Ida and the on-going pandemic, and they want to make sure they have enough food to feed families in need.

“The price of food is going up and we experienced a hurricane. We want to make sure we have food items that make people the happiest in the holiday times,” she said.

You can help by donating canned goods, but you can also donate money through their website, no-hunger.org. For every one dollar, Second Harvest can provide 4 meals.

“We serve hundreds of thousands of families to 23 parishes. We want to do everything possible to continue to feed,” she said.

“We are very proud to be able to offer food items that are part of our local culture here, that people recognize and have familiarity with and enjoy to eat,” Slazer said.

At Second Harvest it is very important that families this Thanksgiving get themselves some soul food.

“In South Louisiana, food is love, so we want to be able to show that love,” Slazer said.

For more information on how you can help, click HERE.

Remember you can help by dropping off non-perishable items at Second Harvest on Edwards Avenue in Elmwood. You can also purchase food donations at participating Rouses stores.